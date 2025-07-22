Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.99 and last traded at $136.27, with a volume of 483260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.47.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

