VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 104,013 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $909,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

BATS MOTI traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $36.29.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

