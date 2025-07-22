VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) is Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,960 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,523,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,473,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,974,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 627,364 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 865,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 448,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,622 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 127,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,442. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.21.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

