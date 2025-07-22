Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Vallourec Stock Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS VLOWY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. 2,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Vallourec Dividend Announcement

About Vallourec

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2546 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Vallourec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

