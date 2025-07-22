USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

USCB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect USCB Financial to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

USCB Financial Price Performance

Shares of USCB stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $17.59. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $352.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.61. USCB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

USCB Financial ( NASDAQ:USCB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $22.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.94 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USCB Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other USCB Financial news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $417,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,865.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USCB. Raymond James Financial lowered USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

