Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 87,325 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87,325 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Broadcom worth $616,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,810,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,694,284. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $290.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

