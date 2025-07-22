Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 747,574 Shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,446,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,574 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $71,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,551,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 72,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Stellantis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,245,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,563,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,142 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

NYSE STLA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,208,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,448,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. Stellantis N.V. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $13.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stellantis

Stellantis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.