Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 6,260 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,260 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $89,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,731.77. 29,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,265. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,702.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,582.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,894.02 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $36.69 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total value of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,696,515.78. The trade was a 76.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,862 shares of company stock worth $114,431,089. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price objective on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

