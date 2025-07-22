Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 15,317 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $194,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Accenture by 1,191.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $349.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.43.

Accenture Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.11. The company had a trading volume of 609,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,204. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $177.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock worth $1,646,780 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile



Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

