Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 148,886 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,886 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $77,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,371,848,000 after buying an additional 44,269,572 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after buying an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,833,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $794,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,536,298.24. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,748.32. The trade was a 86.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock valued at $119,281,861. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $110.07. 2,900,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,505. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

