Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $79.52 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,949 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,526 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.63% of Paycom Software worth $79,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,215,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,245,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 724,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,402,000 after acquiring an additional 70,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1,153.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,375,000 after acquiring an additional 369,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $374,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,160.68. This trade represents a 5.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 23,200 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.20, for a total value of $6,152,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,224,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017,794.80. The trade was a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $232.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,962. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.46 and a 52-week high of $267.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.90.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

