Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $147.87 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,741 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Deere & Company worth $147,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 54,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $7.57 on Tuesday, reaching $503.81. The stock had a trading volume of 177,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,987. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.48. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.