Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 755 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.22% of Equinix worth $178,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 127.8% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 40.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Equinix by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX traded up $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $794.77. 128,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,264. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $846.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $862.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $957.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Equinix

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.