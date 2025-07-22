Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 98,796 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,808,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,796 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Comcast worth $140,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,327,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,359,000 after purchasing an additional 156,986 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 21.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Comcast Stock Up 1.2%

Comcast stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,901,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,826,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. Comcast’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

