United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cfra Research raised United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $772.77.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $778.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $736.90 and its 200-day moving average is $689.14.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.