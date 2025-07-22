United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is B&I Capital AG’s 8th Largest Position

B&I Capital AG reduced its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust accounts for 3.4% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. B&I Capital AG owned about 0.07% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $10,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.12. The company had a trading volume of 228,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 117.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 491.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $46.00 price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.