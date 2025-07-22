U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.32 and traded as high as $2.50. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 12,204 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GROW

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.81%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.