Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,086,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,750 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 551,530 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5,809.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 453,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,370,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after buying an additional 392,200 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 188,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,705. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.71 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

