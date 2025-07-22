Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Stake Lifted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.44. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,929,164.95. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

