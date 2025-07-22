Toy Stocks To Watch Today – July 20th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Dollar Tree, Kroger, and Dollar General are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are low‐priced, small‐cap equities that typically trade for just a few dollars (or even cents) per share and attract speculative or hobbyist investors. Because they often have limited liquidity and thin trading volumes, toy stocks can exhibit extreme volatility and sudden price swings. While they may seem appealing as inexpensive “playthings,” they carry heightened risk due to minimal financial transparency and market depth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $950.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,110,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $998.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.13. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a market cap of $421.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.01. 14,622,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,156,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $758.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.18. 3,170,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.95. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $245.08.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,311,661. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.51. Target has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.12. 3,548,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,236,929. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.49 and a 12-month high of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of Kroger stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,943,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. Kroger has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Dollar General (DG)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

DG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.13.

