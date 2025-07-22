Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Position Cut by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,313 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tourmaline Bio were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 527.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tourmaline Bio stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.15 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.00. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.18.

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

TRML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

