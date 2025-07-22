Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – July 20th

Tesla, Chevron, and Broadcom are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture and distribute goods, provide engineering and construction services, or produce industrial machinery and equipment. They are considered a key component of the broader economy, as their performance often reflects demand for materials, infrastructure projects and capital investments. Investors follow industrial stocks to gauge economic growth and diversify portfolios across cyclical sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $10.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.65. 93,904,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,929,970. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 181.13, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.27 and a 200 day moving average of $316.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 52 week low of $182.00 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.79. 45,762,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,549,393. The stock has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.34. 15,006,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,818,679. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.41 and a 200 day moving average of $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $288.28.

