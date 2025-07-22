Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.2%

TOL stock opened at $116.65 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

