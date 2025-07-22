Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 175.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $573.00 to $553.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $15.69 on Tuesday, hitting $420.63. 1,021,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

