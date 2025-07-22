Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 36,357,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 29,146,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Tertiary Minerals Stock Up 10.5%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.50.

Get Tertiary Minerals alerts:

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 27th. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Tertiary Minerals had a negative return on equity of 61.49% and a negative net margin of 305.12%.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.