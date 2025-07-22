Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $65,197,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,715,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,882,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,381,000 after purchasing an additional 932,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

