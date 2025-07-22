Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 615 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $198.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $213.14.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

