Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $85.32 and a 12 month high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.