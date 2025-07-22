TARS AI Price Tops $0.0798 on Exchanges (TAI)

TARS AI (TAI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. During the last week, TARS AI has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One TARS AI token can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TARS AI has a total market cap of $55.18 million and $9.67 million worth of TARS AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TARS AI Token Profile

TARS AI’s genesis date was May 14th, 2022. TARS AI’s total supply is 892,189,754 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,685,195 tokens. TARS AI’s official website is tars.pro. TARS AI’s official Twitter account is @tarsprotocol.

Buying and Selling TARS AI

According to CryptoCompare, “TARS AI (TAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. TARS AI has a current supply of 892,189,753.9. The last known price of TARS AI is 0.07926392 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,622,054.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tars.pro/.”

