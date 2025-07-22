Tabor Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,285 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Sirius XM by 79.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 3,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $36,767.77. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This represents a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

