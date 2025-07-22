Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.73 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 97.50 ($1.31). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 99.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 281,270 shares traded.

Synthomer Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synthomer

In other news, insider Janet E. Ashdown acquired 19,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £19,720.80 ($26,585.06). 28.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Featured Stories

