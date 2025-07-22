Summit Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,419. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

