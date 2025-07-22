Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 34.2% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 134,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $166.18. 2,739,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,648. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.