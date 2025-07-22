Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elefante Mark B acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $392.35. The company had a trading volume of 292,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $314.93 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.19.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.55.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

