Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00). Approximately 34,877,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 365% from the average daily volume of 7,505,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The firm has a market cap of £7.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Minerals Company Profile

Strategic Minerals (AIM: SML; USOTC: SMCDY) is a producing minerals company, actively developing strategic projects in the UK, United States and Australia.

In 2012, the company commenced production at its first magnetite operation, the Cobre stockpile in New Mexico, USA. Currently, the company’s main countries of operation are the UK and USA.

In March 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the Leigh Creek Copper Mine situated in the copper rich belt of South Australia.

