Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Peabody Energy Call Options (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 19,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical volume of 16,676 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,125 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Peabody Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Peabody Energy Trading Up 8.1%

NYSE:BTU traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.19. 5,674,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,564. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The coal producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

