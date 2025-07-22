Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,349 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 76,149 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $76,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wesleyan Assurance Society boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 45,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 450.3% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 34.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,883,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,633,020. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $72.73 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

