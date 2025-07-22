SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of XHB opened at $101.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.54. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a twelve month low of $84.48 and a twelve month high of $126.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.