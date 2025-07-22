SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.95.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

