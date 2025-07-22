SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.30 and last traded at $73.96, with a volume of 4516786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $77.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,081,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.