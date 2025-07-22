SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,683,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after purchasing an additional 972,011 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,698,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,003,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $46.63 and a 12 month high of $68.26.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

