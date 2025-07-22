SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

FEZ stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

