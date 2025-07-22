SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Position Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,168 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of SouthState worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,682,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $96.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $114.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.27.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price target on SouthState in a research report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

SouthState Company Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.