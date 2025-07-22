South Dakota Investment Council Trims Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 758.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 10,460.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Down 0.5%

GRBK stock opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.57 and a twelve month high of $84.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. Green Brick Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.