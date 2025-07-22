South Dakota Investment Council Trims Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,633 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 769,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth about $1,530,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 522,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 53,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.30. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $680.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

