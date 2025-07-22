South Dakota Investment Council Sells 400 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,904,000 after buying an additional 76,111 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 33.4% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 3,492.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 319,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $9,085,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,434,647.68. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $279,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,419,666.36. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,125 shares of company stock worth $13,222,130 over the last 90 days. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

