South Dakota Investment Council Sells 100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FCN opened at $162.62 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

