South Dakota Investment Council Invests $168,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.62.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De Ven Michael G. Van acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.20 per share, with a total value of $498,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,560. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

