South Dakota Investment Council Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 95.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 56,168 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,768,000 after purchasing an additional 624,955 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after buying an additional 605,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 367.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,721 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,673,000 after purchasing an additional 539,083 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $168,672.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,706.08. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $475,777.46. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. This represents a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RRC shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $46.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.