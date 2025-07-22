South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 565,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,932,000 after buying an additional 36,239 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 72.8% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 469,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,403,000 after acquiring an additional 198,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 345,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19,752 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,342.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 269,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 224,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of GRBK opened at $63.23 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.85.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.